Meghan Markle to join ‘Suits’ reunion movie as her co-star gives major update

Meghan Markle’s co-star Patrick J. Adams enthralled Suits fans as he hinted at a possible cast reunion for a movie based on the hit show almost five years after it’s conclusion.



The actor, who played the role of Mike Ross in the hit legal show, reunited with the rest of the cast members, including Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer and Amanda Schull, at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

While celebrating five years since the show's series finale, Adams was asked if there would ever be a Suits movie as the show’s spinoff is also in works.

To which he said, "Yes, and I say that being a person who has no power or authority, but obviously there's a Suits: L.A. show that is being made that is the focus of [Suits creator] Aaron [Korsh].”

“I think he would agree," he added. "But it's definitely something he's interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together."

He also said that a Suits movie is "gonna depend on a million things if that can happen,” adding, "But is it possible? I think it is possible.”

While Adams did not mention the return of Markle's character in the movie, there is a possibility of her character's presence in the movie, given it was part of the core cast.



For those unversed, Markle played the love interest of Adams and a paralegal-turned-lawyer in the legal show.