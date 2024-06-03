Kim Kardashian sidelines North West drama with new snaps

Kim Kardashian is steering clear of the North West drama.

The 43-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her eldest daughter and Chicago.

The trio can be seen posing at her lavish $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

She was also joined by mother Kris Jenner for the carousel of photos which read a short and sweet caption: “My girls.”

The snaps come after North faced backlash for her Lion King live concert in which she starred as Young Simba.

Donning a lion-inspired costume, she sang I Just Can’t Wait to Be King after getting a heart-warming introduction from Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

Her celebrity parents Kim and Kanye West, along with their other children, cheered for their eldest daughter from the audience.

However, people on X (formerly known as Twitter) slammed North’s performance and claimed that she only got the gig because she’s “a nepo kid.”

“SHE ONLY GOT THE ROLE BECAUSE OF HER PARENTS….SHE CANNOT SING!!!!” one user penned.

Another netizen chimed in, writing, “North west lion king might be the craziest nepo baby situation ive seen…. its almost cartoonish.”