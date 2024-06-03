 
Dakota Fanning reveals valuable advice for young actors

Dakota Fanning began acting when she was five-years-old

June 03, 2024

Dakota Fanning, who began acting at five, offered some valuable advice to young actors.

According to PEOPLE report, at the premiere of The Watchers in NYC, Dakota shared her wisdom.

The Twilight actress encouraged budding actors to pursue their dreams as long as they continue to love what they do.

"As long as you love it, you're in the right place, Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track," she said.

In The Watchers, Dakota takes on the role of Mina, an artist and pet shop worker stranded in a mysterious forest.

The film marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of the acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan.

Despite Ishana's newcomer status, the actress expressed her admiration for her energy, saying, "She's such a cool person, and a person I'm happy is a friend now. She's full of so much energy and life and creativity."

She added, "She had such a vision for what she wanted to do and was also open to collaboration with everyone. Also adaptable at the same time as being very specific."

