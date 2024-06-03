Pakistan emerge victor over Canada with 8-1 in FIH Nations Cup

Pakistani side celebrates after netting a goal against Canada in during the FIH Nations Cup in Poland, in this still taken from a video on June 3, 2024. — Facebook/Asian Hockey Federation

Pakistani side excelled in hockey match in Gniezno, Poland, crushing Canada by 8-1 during the FIH Nations Cup Monday after Rana Waheed Ashraf netted four times taking the greens to the victory.



Ghazanfar Ali of Pakistan also braced with one each by Abdul Rehman and Hannan Shahid, which also ensured the victory.

Sean Davis from Canada started with scoring in the second minute of the clash but Pakistan retaliated in less than five minutes after Waheed Ashraf brought the game to even with a brilliant strike.

Pakistan’s lead was doubled by Rana in the 27th minute and the Green Shirts ended the second quarter with a one-goal lead.

The third quarter was no different from the second one as the Green Shirts scored one more goal with Ghazanfar Ali finding the back of the box.

However, the best was yet to come as the Green Shirts played an attacking game and scored five more goals, leaving no room for the Canadian side. What was more impressive than Pakistan’s five goals in the last quarter was that all of them came in the last 10 minutes.

This was Pakistan’s first win in the tournament and they have now gone to the top of Pool B with four points.

In the first match against Malaysia, Pakistan made an excellent comeback and secured a draw with a last-minute goal.

Malaysia had a three-goal lead in the first quarter but Pakistan, known for their resilience, didn’t give up and levelled the match.

Pakistan will now face France in their final pool match of the tournament on June 5.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals of the event.