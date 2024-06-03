Megan Thee Stallion unveils new album release date

Megan Thee Stallion just announced her highly-anticipated, third, studio album, titled, Megan.

The rapper took her tour’s title, Hot Girl Summer a little too literally and decided to turn up the heat with the exciting announcement during her concert.

At the show, she revealed the release date for her self-titled album would be June 28, along with a QR code for fans to pre-save the upcoming LP at her Atlanta Show.

This news of Megan launching her album comes months after the Savage hit-maker produced a series of snake-themed singles, Cobra, Boa and Hiss.

Her song, Hiss, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year and spoke about her new album to L'Officiel for their cover story sharing, “We don't just stop at the snake.”



“This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album],” she clarified.

Megan Thee Stallion further explained, “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality.”