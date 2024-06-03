 
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend likes a post on X that read, "The Fever gotta call up somebody to take care of business"

June 03, 2024

Caitlin Clarks boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul
Connor McCaffery, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend works for Milwaukee Bucks. — Instagram/@CaitlinClark

Connor McCaffery, boyfriend of Indiana Fever’s forward Caitlin Clark broke silence after the controversial foul against the first pick of the WNBA draft by Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter Saturday.

In a series of his social media posts, Connor McCaffery asked Indiana Fever to induct a WNBA version of James Johnson, who plays for Indiana Pacers Power as a forward basketball player.

According to a New York Post report, McCaffery liked one post on X that read, "Fever need to sign the WNBA version of James Johnson," and another one which goes, "Tyrese [Haliburton] had a finger laid on him once and the Pacers called up James Johnson. The Fever gotta call up somebody to take care of business."

Caitlin Clarks boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul
James Johnson joined Indiana Pacers shortly after the incident. — AFP

The 37-year-old Johnson signed a one-year contract with Indiana in December after an incident that involved Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bleacher reported that while scoring 64 points against Indiana, Antetokounmpo went to get the ball which was intended for Oscar Tshiebwe by a member of the Pacers.

According to the NYP, the footage showed Antetokounmpo entering the Bucks’ locker room, and the security retrieved the ball for the eight-time NBA All-Star.

Caitlin Clarks boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the eight-time NBA All-Star. — Reuters

Johnson joined the team shortly after the incident.

During the third quarter of last week’s game, a 71-70 Fever win, Carter hit the basket before defending Clark.

Carter then pushed Clark, who fell to the ground, and Carter was called for a foul.

Supporting Carter, Sky rookie Angel Reese came from the bench and applauded.

The Fever will next tip-off on Friday, June 7, against the Mystics.

