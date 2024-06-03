 
Jelly Roll's son Noah surprises fans on Bunnie XO's social media account

Bunnie XO first ever introduced Noah on her social media accounts in 2023

June 03, 2024

Jelly Roll's son Noah surprises fans on Bunnie XO's social media account

Jelly Roll’s son, Noah made a sweet first solo video on TikTok.

The 7-year-old took this stepmom, Bunnie XO’s official account on the video-making platform, on June 1, Saturday and introduced himself.

The video began with the 44-year-old podcast host saying greetings to her followers and quickly called Noah before stepping out of the video frame.

She said, “Hey guys, can you watch my bonus son really quick? Thank you!"

Noah who seemed a bit nervous moved closer to the camera and said "Hello" with a sweet smile while wearing a Pokemon T-shirt.

After a long pause, he added, "My name is Noah and...."

He timidly stood in front of the camera then confessed, "This is my first time doing a video so I might be a little...I don't really know what to say that much."

"But can you take it easy on me?" Noah said with another adorable smile.

Bunnie XO wrote in the video, “My Heart," and asked him off camera, "How'd it go?"

The kid responded, “Uhhhh I froze for a minute."

Bunnie XO captioned the video, “He asked to do a video so this is what we did, What a qt pie #meetthedefords."

@xomgitsbunnie He asked to do a video so this is what we did ???? What a qt pie ???? #meetthedefords ♬ Sneaky Sneaky - Gold-Tiger

It is pertinent to mention that Jelly tied the knot with Bunnie XO in 2016 and he is also father to a 16-year-old daughter Baliee Ann.

Noah’s First Appearance on Social Media:

The Wild One's singer's son is mostly kept away from the spotlight by Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll.

However, Jelly announced Noah’s birth via Facebook on August 25, 2016, but his first appearance came in 2023 when Bunnie posted a video on her TikTok handle while interviewing him.

