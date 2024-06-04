Miley Cyrus reveals working with Beyonce was 'a dream come true'

 
Miley Cyrus discussed working with Beyoncé on the album, 'Cowboy Carter'

June 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus just revealed a dream of hers that came true during her musical career.

In a conversation with W Magazine, she revealed how writing and performing the track II Most Wanted with Beyoncé was a “dream come true” for her.

The 31-year-old also told the outlet, “I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, 'I love that song so much.'”

Cyrus continued, “So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship."

The track is a part of Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter, and is a duet that outlines the dedication between two people in a relationship.

The music superstar then shared how texting with Beyoncé is a normal part of her routine, expressing what she admired about their bond, "I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship."

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us," Miley Cyrus explained. 

