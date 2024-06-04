Millie Bobby Brown confirms 'Wifey' status in a cheeky post

Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her relationship status in style.



On Monday, June 3, the 20-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and officially confirmed her marriage with Jake Bongiovi by sharing sweet photos.

In the post, the Stranger Things actress can be seen enjoying vacations with her hubby and friends at Universal Orlando.

She captioned her post with excitement, “Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss (three white heart emojis).”

The first snap features Millie sporting a denim short with 'Wifey' written on the back while she paired it with a white hat with 'Wife of the Party' written on it.

It is pertinent to mention, various media outlets reported that Millie and Jake tied the knot in the month of May during an intimate wedding ceremony.

After a few days Jake’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi also shared some insights into the wedding during an interview on the BBC's The One Show.

“It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” said the musician.