Bad news for Kanye West amid legal trouble

Kanye West is in legal trouble as he faces another lawsuit this time about harassment

June 04, 2024

It is not uncommon for Kanye West to face lawsuits and in the latest, he was accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

She claimed the Power hitmaker hired her during his work on Yeezy fashion line.

Documents obtained by TMZ state the ex-aide is also accusing the Grammy winner of contract breach and an unhealthy working environment.

The model meanwhile alleged Kanye behaved unprofessionally with her and also made advances at her.

She however claimed the 46-year-old previously told her to leave her work at an adult site where she was making a million dollars annually and instead, the Chicago rap star offered her to make up for her loss.

Lauren similarly said in the lawsuit she was promised to be the Chief of Staff for Ye’s companies but was fired in October 2022 while her $3 million severance package remains unsent.

Despite the legal trouble, Kanye recently concluded a lawsuit related to her former designer assistant Taliah Leslie who was accused of violating the labour code.

Both parties ultimately reached a deal. "Counsel representing the parties have reached a settlement agreement," according to RadarOnline.

