Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage

Bebe Rexha abrubtly stopped her concert when a man hit her with a phone from the crowd this weekend.



The incident took place during her I'm Good performance at her Green Bay concert in Wisconsin.

The singer was visibly hurt as she turned around and shrinked to the floor when the phone hit her in a fan-recorded video.

Rexha, 34, took the matter into her hands right away after regaining her posture and demanded that the disrupter first be escorted out of the venue to resume the concert.

“Let’s stop the music. Let’s get this guy out,” Rexha said into the microphone, according to a video obtained by TMZ. “He’s ruining the show for everyone. We gotta not do this again.”

Rexha told the audience that the police had to be called to remove the rude attendee.

Rexha also recalled an incident from last year where another disruptor had hurled an object in her face, giving her a black eye.

She made it clear that the consequences are worse than just getting booted from the concert.

“If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer!” she warned the audience for future reference.

Rexha then cleared the air with her other fans, “It didn’t have to go that far, you know what I’m talking about?"

She went on: "Like, I love you. I’m sorry, I’m sorry guys.”