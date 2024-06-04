 
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos

Mom-to-be Hailey Bieber and mother of two, Kylie Jenner, reminisce about their younger days

June 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner, mother of two kids, celebrated being mom with soon-to-be-mom Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, Kylie reposted throwback photos from a fan page featuring pal Hailey and sister Kendall Jenner.

In the photo, longtime pals Kylie and Hailey can be seen in bob haircut cut, taking a mirror selfie.

The KHY founder expressed in caption, "We’re moms now @haileybieber."

Meanwhile, in the next photo featured mom Kylie and pregnant Hailey posing with Kendall Jenner, sole Kardashian among siblings without her own kid.

"I mean @haileybieber @kendalljenner," she wrote in caption.

Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, responded to the heartfelt throwback by re-sharing the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "Like.... where did the time go???????!" and reminiscing about her 18th birthday in the next story with Kendall Jenner.

"My 18th birthday.........[sad emoji] " she wrote.

Hailey Bieber and Justin announced their pregnancy in May alongside the photos of their vow renewal ceremony.

