Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos

Kylie Jenner, mother of two kids, celebrated being mom with soon-to-be-mom Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, Kylie reposted throwback photos from a fan page featuring pal Hailey and sister Kendall Jenner.

In the photo, longtime pals Kylie and Hailey can be seen in bob haircut cut, taking a mirror selfie.

The KHY founder expressed in caption, "We’re moms now @haileybieber."

Meanwhile, in the next photo featured mom Kylie and pregnant Hailey posing with Kendall Jenner, sole Kardashian among siblings without her own kid.

"I mean @haileybieber @kendalljenner," she wrote in caption.

Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, responded to the heartfelt throwback by re-sharing the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "Like.... where did the time go???????!" and reminiscing about her 18th birthday in the next story with Kendall Jenner.

"My 18th birthday.........[sad emoji] " she wrote.

Hailey Bieber and Justin announced their pregnancy in May alongside the photos of their vow renewal ceremony.