Caitlin Clark not the only one behind WNBA's skyrocketing popularity

Angel Reese reveals to the media how she feels days after pushing Indiana’s Caitlin Clark hard on the ground

June 04, 2024

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has been climbing the ranks in recent years but it's not only because of Indiana Fever’s forward Caitlin Clark another contender has come to the fore claiming that she also deserves the credit for it.

The Chicago Sky star Angel Reese revealed while speaking with the media that it was because of her that WNBA has been attracting attention and she would continue to "fight for it".

The 22-year-old also told journalists about how she felt days after pushing Indiana’s Caitlin Clark during Chicago’s defeat to the Fever’s Saturday.

Reese told reporters Monday: "I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like: ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me too, and I want you to realise that."

Angel Reese says WNBA is also popular because of her. — AFP 

Angel Reese also maintained that the physical play that the 22-year-old Clark has experienced isn't something new to the WNBA

"The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of 1 person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realise that."

According to Reese, people began taking interest when LSU won the national championship over Iowa two years ago, where she hit Clark with John Cena’s "You Can’t See Me" gesture to sow the seeds of a rivalry that carried on till the last season and now in the WNBA.

