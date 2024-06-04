'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama

The season 2 of the hit comedy series and the spin-off of That '70s Show is on its way.



On Tuesday, June 4, Netflix officially released the trailer of That '90s Show part two, continuing the story of Leia and her friends where it was left behind.

The season one ended with an unresolved love triangle between Leia, Jay, and Nate, and the forthcoming part hints at Leia’s summer full of drama, relationship, and friendship.

Moreover, the trailer teased upcoming hilarious storyline and hinted at the consequences of Leia's decision she took at the end of the first season.

With the release of That '90s Show part two trailer Netflix has already confirmed part three of the series premieres in October 2024.



The original cast including Callie Haverda, Maxwell Ace Donovan, Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Ashley Aufderhide, and others are reprising their roles. At the same time, Will Forte and Carmen Electra will appear as guest stars.

The That '90s Show second session will air on Netflix on June 27 while season 3 on October 24.