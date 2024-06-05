 
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Netflix nods to Cillian Murphy's 'Peaky Blinders' movie after the last season ended on a cliffhanger

June 05, 2024

The much-awaited film Peaky Blinders has been given a go-ahead by Neftlix as its lead star  Cillian Murphy teased "This is one for the fans.”

The film will probably resume from the last season's events but the details about the plot are kept under wraps.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Steven Knight worked on the screenplay and also will be the co-producer of the movie. 

The Oscar winner meanwhile said about the project, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.”

Steven further added, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

