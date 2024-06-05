 
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have finally decided to have a child together

June 05, 2024

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO just revealed their plans on having a child together.

On June 4, the 39-year-old country music star had a conversation on the podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys revealing he lost a significant amount of weight to live longer and see his kids grow.

“My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college,” said Jelly Roll, who is dad to daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy, from past relationships.

"I was young, so I was like, ’56 would be great for me! …” he added speaking of Jerry Garcia, who died at the age of 53.

Jelly Roll continued, “It’s better than 27 when all the other stars died. It’s 27 or 56 in the celebrity world. Let me be 56.’ But now I’m like, ‘I’d like to see my 60s.’ You know what I mean? And that really lit it up.”

His wife, Bunnie XO, then shared the clip on her official Instagram, revealing the couple had decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have a child.

“God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026 ???? @bussinwtb,” Bunnie's caption read.

