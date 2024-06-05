Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him

Travis Kelce just reminisced his latest visit to the White House which occurred on Friday, May 31, 2024.

During his conversation on the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, he remarked that the Secret Service “weren’t too happy” with him when he visited the landmark.

The 34-year-old NFL star explained that the reason for this sentiment was because he was carrying an “expired ID” when he previously visited the White House with his team in June 2023.

"I caught s*** for that. I made sure because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House, with an expired ID, I made sure that I brought my passport this time so that it showed that I was a citizen in Missouri." Travis stated.

He continued, “And I was official, and I was legit, and I was doing things the right way because everyone has to do that at the White House.”

“When I walked in, we had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you … It is actually an order for us to tase you,’” Travis Kelce recalled.