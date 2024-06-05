 
Geo News

Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him

Travis Kelce visited the White House on May 31, 2024 and recalled the scenario during his podcast

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him

Travis Kelce just reminisced his latest visit to the White House which occurred on Friday, May 31, 2024.

During his conversation on the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, he remarked that the Secret Service “weren’t too happy” with him when he visited the landmark.

The 34-year-old NFL star explained that the reason for this sentiment was because he was carrying an “expired ID” when he previously visited the White House with his team in June 2023.

"I caught s*** for that. I made sure because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House, with an expired ID, I made sure that I brought my passport this time so that it showed that I was a citizen in Missouri." Travis stated.

He continued, “And I was official, and I was legit, and I was doing things the right way because everyone has to do that at the White House.”

“When I walked in, we had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you … It is actually an order for us to tase you,’” Travis Kelce recalled.

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter reveals cancer scares
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter reveals cancer scares
MrBeast sparks frenzy over IShowSpeed collaboration
MrBeast sparks frenzy over IShowSpeed collaboration
Oprah Winfrey pays heartfelt tribute to brother who died from AIDS
Oprah Winfrey pays heartfelt tribute to brother who died from AIDS
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans
Jennifer Lopez didn't refute Ben Affleck divorce rumors for 'publicity': Insider
Jennifer Lopez didn't refute Ben Affleck divorce rumors for 'publicity': Insider
Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?
Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?
Blake Lively leans on Ryan Reynolds to save acting career: Source
Blake Lively leans on Ryan Reynolds to save acting career: Source
Ryan Gosling unable to spare family time after 'Barbie' success
Ryan Gosling unable to spare family time after 'Barbie' success
Everything to know about Kanye West-Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit
Everything to know about Kanye West-Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit
Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?
Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?
Lady Gaga breaks silence on pregnancy rumours
Lady Gaga breaks silence on pregnancy rumours
Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album
Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album