Ozzy Osbourne's daughter reveals cancer scares

Kelly Osbourne recently made a shock revelation about her health and history with substance abuse

Kelly Osbourne recently made a shock admission about her health.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly shared with her family that she will never “get cancer” because of her history with substance abuse.

She kicked off the topic by joking, “I’m hoping that I’ve embalmed myself so I don’t ever get cancer.”

“I’m pickled from all the drugs and alcohol, for sure,” the 39-year-old added in a light hearted tone.

In response, her brother Jack pointed out, “I don’t think it works that way. But I’m no doctor.”

Mentioning the Osbourne family’s history of colorectal cancer, Kelly referred to her mother Sharon's cancer diagnoses and claimed, “Apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.”

Nonetheless, Dr. Greg, who was also invited on the show’s, put Kelly’s concerns for her health to bed by declaring, “I, for one, have never heard of substances you put into your body causing ill effects of any kind,” and concluded the topic.

For those unversed, Kelly’s mother and Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, which reportedly proved to be the scariest thing Kelly ever experienced apart from her father’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.

