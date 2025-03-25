Hania Aamir honoured at UK Parliament with 'Star of Pakistan' award

Acclaimed actress Hania Aamir (centre) receives the award during the ceremony at the UK Parliament. — Reporter

LONDON: Acclaimed actress Hania Aamir received the Star of Pakistan award at the UK Parliament’s Jubilee Room, presented by Afzal Khan MP and other dignitaries.

The event aimed to recognise and celebrate Aamir’s success as an international artist, her remarkable journey, stellar performances, and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Labour MP Afzal, the ceremony was attended by Dr Sarah Naseem, wife of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, along with several prominent figures from the British Pakistani community and media. Afzal praised Aamir, describing her as a major force in the arts and culture sector, deserving of appreciation for both, her talent and humility.

After receiving the award, Aamir expressed her gratitude, saying: “It’s an absolute honour to be here. We should continue making Pakistan proud and use our platforms to highlight our country positively. We must remain a strong and united community.”

When asked about her work in Bollywood and her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, Aamir remained tight-lipped about her current filming commitments in the UK.

However, she spoke about the wave of positivity sparked last year when Dosanjh invited her on stage during his London concert.

"That moment created a lot of positivity. Art is art, and whatever the differences — political or otherwise — should not come between humanity and the arts," she said.

Maria Soraya introduced Aamir as an artist who has broken international boundaries and has been a positive force. She described Aamir as a cultural ambassador and youth icon, saying: “Hania Aamir has revolutionised acting and fashion. She deserves recognition for the way she carries herself.”

Aamir jokingly remarked that she had been spending so much time in the UK that she might consider relocating to London. However, she confirmed that she would soon return to Pakistan for Eid to celebrate with her family and friends.

Beyond acting, Aamir has made a name for herself in the fashion and brand collaboration industry. She is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram and enjoys a significant Indian fanbase.

In October last year, she attended Dosanjh’s London concert, where he invited her on stage and serenaded her with his hit song Lover.