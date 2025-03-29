Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor to keep kids off social media

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor with their children Hoorain and Rayyan. — [email protected]

Celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have announced that they will no longer share details or photos of their children, Hoorain and Rayan, on social media.

In a heartfelt message to their followers, the couple thanked fans for their constant love and support over the years.

“You have not only been with us through our highs and lows but have also watched our children grow since the day we introduced them to you,” they wrote. They added, “We have always considered you more than just fans — you are family.”

Explaining their decision, they said that as parents, it is now their responsibility to protect their children’s privacy and allow them to grow without the pressure of being in the public eye.

“Until they reach 18 and choose for themselves whether they wish to be part of the social world, we have decided to keep their lives private,” the couple said.

They also requested fans to remember them in their prayers. “We humbly request you to keep our children in your prayers and pray that Allah grants us the strength to raise them in the best way possible,” they added.

Ayeza and Danish also made a special appeal to fan pages dedicated to their children. “We deeply appreciate the love you have showered upon them, but we kindly ask you to deactivate these pages as they are not public figures,” they said. The couple thanked the fans once again and said that the love shown to their family will always be remembered.

It may be noted that the couple was recently at the centre of a controversy about polygamy. The "Deewangi" actor during a private TV channel's Ramadan transmission discussed the "right" of marrying more than once in line with Islamic teachings. Ayeza was also present in the show as a guest.

The netizens took an exception to what Danish had said and the way he had said it in front of his wife, visibly making her uncomfortable. However, the "Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai" actor did not respond to all the buzz, but Danish issued a clarification on the matter.