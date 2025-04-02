Fawad Khan set to make Bollywood comeback amid ban threats

Fawad Khan pictured in this still from the teaser of Abir Gulaal. — Screengrab via @vaanikapoor

Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan is set to make a comeback in Bollywood cinema as he stars in the upcoming romantic movie 'Abir Gulaal' alongside Indian starlet Vaani Kapoor.

The film was announced last year and the makers gave the fans a glimpse of it by dropping a teaser on April 1.

'Abir Gulaal' is set to be released on May 9 and the Pakistani heartthrob's fans were buzzing with excitement online as they tuned in to the teaser featuring Fawad and Vaani in a car listening and vibing to the iconic song "Kucha Na Kaho" from "1942: A Love Story".

Taking to her Instagram account, Vaani shared the teaser and captioned it with: "The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May!" and added a magic and heart emoji towards the end of the text.

Unfortunately, dark clouds are also hovering over the fate of the film which is Fawad's first Bollywood appearance since starring in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a regional party in Mumbai led by Raj Thackeray, has strongly opposed the film's screening in Maharashtra.

MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar reacted strongly to the film’s release date announcement, warning that the party will not allow the film to be screened in Maharashtra.

"The film Abir Gulal will not be allowed to release in India, period. Those who wish to support Pakistani artists can do so, but remember, you are up against us," the spokesperson wrote on X.

Fawad was absent from the Indian cinema due to an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists in India following the 2016 Uri attack. Collaborations with Pakistani artists was discouraged by the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) as it passed a resolution.

However, in 2023, the official ban was dismissed by the Bombay High Court after it received a petition seeking official ban on Pakistani artists.