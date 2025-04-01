Pastel perfection: Pakistani celebs opt for soft hues on Eid ul Fitr 2025

(From left) A combination of images shows Pakistani actors Hareem Farooq, Ameer Gilani, Mawra Hocane, and Mahira Khan flaunting their Eid dresses. — Instagram/@hareemfarooq, @mawrellous, @mahirahkhan

Pakistani celebrities gave netizens a glimpse into their festive wardrobes for Eid ul Fitr this year, revealing a trend of understated elegance and a preference for light, airy hues.

Many celebrities turned to a palette of soft pastels for Eid ul Fitr this season, with pastel pink taking centre stage while beige and classic white also made prominent appearances.

Leading the pastel pink brigade was Pakistani actor Hareem Farooq, alongside fellow actors Ayeza Khan, Ushna Shah, and Urwa Hocane.

In a post on Instagram, Hareem flaunted her pastel pink 'sharara', accompanying the post with an Eid greeting.

— Instagram/@hareemfarooq

Ayeza shared a glimpse of her stylish pastel pink dress, featuring an elegant full-length shirt.

— Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak

Ushna, on the other hand, was accompanied by her furry little friend as she also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Eid dress featuring the viral 'farshi' shalwar.

— Instagram/@ushnashah

Urwa, too, looked elegant in her contemporary cut. She went for a modern sleeveless and collared shirt and trousers in a soft pink hue, which she paired with a delicate organza dupatta.

— Instagram/@urwatistic

New mom Saboor Aly also chose to sport a trendy pink sari as she posed with her husband, Ali Ansari, who was dressed in white shalwar and kameez, in a post on Instagram. The couple was accompanied by their newborn daughter, Serena, who twinned with her mother in pink.

— Instagram/@sabooraly

Furthermore, Beige emerged as another popular choice, favoured by celebrity couples Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani as well as Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui.

— Instagram/@mawrellous





— Instagram/@zaranoorabbas.official

Meanwhile, actors Usman Mukhtar, Aisha Malik and Iqra Aziz also donned beige in their Eid pictures that they shared on their Instagram.

Usman looked sharp in a beige kameez paired with a white shalwar, as he shared a family photo with his newborn baby and wife Zunaira Inam, who was dressed in an ivory shade.

— Instagram/@mukhtarhoonmein

Veteran actor Aisha also flaunted her elegant beige dress as she posed alongside her daughter in their Eid photos on social media.

— Instagram/@aisha.u.malik

In a post on Instagram, Iqra also shared pictures of her show-stopping beige dress.

— Instagram/@iiqraaziz

Humsafar actor Mahira Khan elegantly donned a white dress in her sunkissed Eid snaps that had netizens swooning.

— Instagram/@mahirahkhan

While pastels dominated celebrity fashion this year, actors Naimal Khawar and Yumna Zaidi added a touch of drama to the festive celebration with a splash of vibrant red. Yumna also donned an embellished blue dress in another post on Instagram.

— Instagram/@yumnazaidiofficial



