Not just a story, a real-life terror — watch 'Deemak' trailer today!

Logo of Geo Film. — YouTube/Geo Films

KARACHI: Deemak, a horror film presented by Geo Films, is set to release its first official trailer on Sunday. The film blends supernatural elements with social realities and is inspired by true events.

Scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Adha 2025, Deemak promises to take audiences on a terrifying journey. The story revolves around a family experiencing strange and frightening events in their home.

In Deemak, a family begins experiencing disturbing paranormal activity in their home, blurring the boundaries between reality and illusion. As eerie occurrences intensify, tension rises between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, each questioning the other's perception of events.

Caught in the middle is the protagonist — both a devoted husband and a dutiful son — torn between his wife's growing fear and his ailing mother's unsettling behavior.

As the haunting deepens, the family is forced to confront whether the true terror lies in the supernatural or the fractures within their household. The story is inspired by true events.

The film features a stellar cast, including Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, Bushra Ansari, Saman Ansari, Anaya Abbas, and Aarez Abbas.

Written by Ayesha Muzaffar and directed by Rafay Rashdi, Deemak is produced by Syed Murad Ali and will be distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment in cinemas all over Pakistan.

The film boasts impressive visual effects created by Julia Milas and Imagin Magic, while the chilling sound design has been crafted by Sohaib Rashdi.

Deemak promises to be an intense cinematic experience, combining horror, suspense, and deep emotions. Geo Films, known for producing blockbuster movies like "Khuda Kay Liye", "Bol", "Teefa in Trouble", "The Legend of Maula Jatt", "Donkey King", and 'Glassworker", continues to contribute to the revival of Pakistani cinema.