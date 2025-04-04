Fawad Khan's movie faces boycott calls in India

Fawad Khan in a still taken from the teaser of 'Abir Gulaal'. — Instagram via @vaanikapoor

The return of Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan to Bollywood has stirred controversy as India's right-wing political and industry leaders have called for boycotting the upcoming romantic comedy 'Abir Gulaal'.

The film, starring the Pakistani heartthrob and India's Vaani Kapoor, is slated for a May 9, 2025 release and ahead of its debut in theatres, the film is facing strong opposition from major political figures and industry leaders who are calling for its boycott, prominently in Maharashtra.

Veteran filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors; Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has taken a firm stance against Fawad's casting, saying in an interview with IANS that "the entire nation will react" to the return of the Pakistani actor, as per News 18.

Pandit expressed disappointment over the Indian film industry for continuing to work with Pakistani artists despite an unofficial ban on them. The director emphasised that these moves are "disrespectful to the nation’s interests".

He also raised questions against the popular rhetoric of "art has no boundaries" as he argued that solidarity must come with accountability.

"Which Pakistani artist has ever spoken out after an attack on Indian soldiers or civilians?" he asked and warned that the release of the film would bring widespread public anger, possibly leading to mass protests.

After the 2016 Uri incident which left 19 Indian soldiers dead, filming bodies including IMPPA and AICWA enforced an unofficial ban on Pakistani actors and technicians.

A plea for a formal ban in 2023 was rejected by the Bombay High Court, the industry continues to observe an unwritten rule that keeps Pakistani artists away from mainstream Bollywood.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has vowed to block Abir Gulaal's release in the state. The leader has also challenged the filmmakers, saying, "We will not allow any film featuring Pakistani artists to be released in Maharashtra. I dare them to release it".

Similar sentiments were echoed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam as he said that Indian audiences avoid watching Pakistani films and actors, even when they are curious.

"There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India," he said, added that Pakistani artists should work within their own film industry.

Fawad, who has appeared in Bollywood including Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor and Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), before political tensions in the aftermath of Uri attack derailed his career in the Indian cinema.