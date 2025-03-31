 
In pictures: Showbiz stars dazzle in glam Eid festivities, spreading love and joy to fans

Dressed in their festive best, showbiz stars take to social media to share stunning Eid moments, heartfelt wishes

Web Desk
March 31, 2025

(From left to right) Renowned actors Neelam Muneer Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Ushna Shah — Instagram/File
As the nation marks Eid-ul-Fitr with vibrant celebrations, religious devotion, and cultural festivity, showbiz stars light up the occasion with heartfelt Eid wishes for their fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the iconic Mehwish Hayat extended greetings to her fans on this auspicious occasion.

Renowned actor Neelam Muneer wrote: “Eid mubarak to all my fans and loved ones.” She said that distance means so little when love means so much.

“Going back to Dubai to be with my husband remember me and husband in your prayers May Allah Kareem bless us all,” she added.
















































