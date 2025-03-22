Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, son to perform live next month in UK

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (centre) and his son Shahzaman Ali Khan on stage at a concert in Dallas, Texas. — reporter/File

LONDON: Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to perform at three sold-out UK venues next month, in the first week of April.

The hit Bollywood and Qawwali singer will be accompanied by his talented son Shah Zaman Khan and over two dozen band members, known for their live and vibrant performances.

Rahat's “Legacy of the Khans UK Tour 2025” has been organised by Vijay Bhola, a well-known Bollywood and South Asian music and arts promoter in the UK.

Vijay Bhola, who has invited hundreds of South Asian artists to the UK from the platform of Rock-on-Music, said: “This will be Rahat Fateh Ali’s UK national tour after a break of many years as he has been committed heavily all over the world in the last few years."

"There has been a huge demand on us to invite RFAK. Rahat is popular amongst all generations and regions. His music versatility is unmatchable. He will be performing in London, Birmingham and Manchester to thousands of Urdu, Bollywood and Qawwali music fans,” Bhola added.

Ustad Rahat and his son will sing their qawwali and Bollywood greatest hits on their much anticipated three-city tour.

Ustad Rahat is one of Pakistan’s biggest and highest-paid stars and the nephew of late, great, iconic and globally adored Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan.

He has recorded over 50 albums, toured the world and sold out the biggest arenas, as well as Qawwali, he performs many national songs, including ghazals and Bollywood movie music.

He started singing at the age of three and started training with his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan at the age of seven. Rahat was the first Pakistani to perform at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2014.