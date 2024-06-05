Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success

Jennifer Lopez’s new sci-fi film, Atlas, achieved the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English Films List, and retained its status as the most-watched title for two weeks in a row.

On June 5, the music superstar shared a message through her website’s newsletter, "I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

Lopez further called out the current “negativity” in the world and pushed out the message of hope, "… don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

The star then thanked her fans and told them she loved them. The On The Floor singer did not elaborate upon the specifics of the negativity she was referring to.



However, it is speculated that it is concerned with her marriage to Ben Affleck with whom she tied the knot in 2022 and sources have currently been revealing that the couple is going through a rough phase in their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez, in the movie, Atlas, plays the role of a brilliant data analyst that despises AI, and the film, directed by Brad Peyton, deals with the concept of protecting the future of the world from AI.