 
Geo News

FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan lose 11-goal thriller against France but reach semis

France narrowly triumphs over Pakistan in today's hockey match at FIH Nations Cup being played in Poland

By
Atique ur Rehman

June 06, 2024

Pakistan Hockey Team seen in this undated image. — FIH

Pakistan narrowly lost in a 6-5 defeat against Franch following an 11-goal thrilling hockey match at the FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, on Wednesday, but reached the semi-finals due to a better goal difference compared to Malaysia.

France struck first in the 7th minute with Victor Charlet scoring from a penalty corner. Rogeau Blaise followed up with a field goal in the 14th minute, putting France ahead 2-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Gaspard Baumgarten scored another field goal in the 23rd minute while Charlet once again netted a goal in the 25th minute, ensuring France's dominance in the game.

Pakistan looked to make a comeback when Abu Mahmood converted a penalty stroke in the 26th minute and Murtaza Yaqoob scored in the 29th minute from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, Charlet netted his third goal in the 39th minute, with France leading the game at 5-2 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all about Pakistan. Rana Waheed scored in the 46th minute while Abdul Rehman scored a field goal in the 52nd minute, and Hannan Shahid netted a penalty corner goal in the 56th minute for Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to secure a win as Charlet scored via penalty corner to lead France to a win in the dying seconds on the encounter.

Earlier, Pakistan registered a win and a draw in the tournament so far. After the draw against Malaysia, they thrashed Canada 8-1.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the semi-final on June 8. The final of the competition will be held on June 9. The winning team will qualify for the Pro League.

