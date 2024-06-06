FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan lose 11-goal thriller against France but reach semis

Pakistan Hockey Team seen in this undated image. — FIH

Pakistan narrowly lost in a 6-5 defeat against Franch following an 11-goal thrilling hockey match at the FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, on Wednesday, but reached the semi-finals due to a better goal difference compared to Malaysia.

France struck first in the 7th minute with Victor Charlet scoring from a penalty corner. Rogeau Blaise followed up with a field goal in the 14th minute, putting France ahead 2-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Gaspard Baumgarten scored another field goal in the 23rd minute while Charlet once again netted a goal in the 25th minute, ensuring France's dominance in the game.

Pakistan looked to make a comeback when Abu Mahmood converted a penalty stroke in the 26th minute and Murtaza Yaqoob scored in the 29th minute from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, Charlet netted his third goal in the 39th minute, with France leading the game at 5-2 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all about Pakistan. Rana Waheed scored in the 46th minute while Abdul Rehman scored a field goal in the 52nd minute, and Hannan Shahid netted a penalty corner goal in the 56th minute for Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to secure a win as Charlet scored via penalty corner to lead France to a win in the dying seconds on the encounter.

Earlier, Pakistan registered a win and a draw in the tournament so far. After the draw against Malaysia, they thrashed Canada 8-1.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the semi-final on June 8. The final of the competition will be held on June 9. The winning team will qualify for the Pro League.