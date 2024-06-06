 
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey

Khloe Kardashian's plea comes after Scott Disick reportedly used Ozempic for weight loss

June 06, 2024

Khloe Kardashian is not a fan of Scott Disick’s weight loss anymore.

In the previous episode, the Good American founder gawked at the healthy foods in his fridge, however, now she insists her sister Kourtney’s ex, press pause on shedding pounds.

During this week's new episode This Is Going To Be Some Really Hot Tea, Khloe asked him, “Scott, you’re gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…”

Scott replied, “Maybe like three more pounds. But honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they?”

As Khloe realized he’s talking about Hawaiian Rolls, Khloe revealed that Kylie always keeps them in the car.

Scott then shared that he ate a whole box of them the previous night and would chug it down with ginger ale every night.

“All day I would drink gingers! I was going through 20 gingers a day!” he added.

In April, a source told exclusively to Daily Mail that Scott started using Ozempic for weight loss because he wanted to look more Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker.

“Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis – and Travis being thin didn’t help. Scott turned to food as his crutch because he could not turn to drugs,” the source had shared.

