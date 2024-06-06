Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'

Demi Moore is not exactly thinking about romancing Joe Jonas, according to an insider.

The unlikely duo sparked romance rumors after they were seen grabbing a bite together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” an insider told In Touch at the time.

However, steering clear of the flirty encounter, another source says that Demi doesn’t plan on dating younger men anymore.

“She’s learned her lesson about dating men much younger than her,” they said as they hinted towards her eight-year marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

The insider added, “She wants to find love and settle down eventually but she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

“Demi may find Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi,” they concluded.

The tip comes after he called it quits with Stormi Bree recently because he’s “busy working” on his upcoming solo album.

“He has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider had told Page Six last week.