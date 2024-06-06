 
Geo News

Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'

Demi Moore and Joe Jonas sparked romance rumors at the Cannes Film Festival last month

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'

Demi Moore is not exactly thinking about romancing Joe Jonas, according to an insider.

The unlikely duo sparked romance rumors after they were seen grabbing a bite together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” an insider told In Touch at the time.

However, steering clear of the flirty encounter, another source says that Demi doesn’t plan on dating younger men anymore.

“She’s learned her lesson about dating men much younger than her,” they said as they hinted towards her eight-year marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

The insider added, “She wants to find love and settle down eventually but she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

“Demi may find Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi,” they concluded.

The tip comes after he called it quits with Stormi Bree recently because he’s “busy working” on his upcoming solo album.

“He has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider had told Page Six last week.

Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair