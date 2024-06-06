IND vs PAK: Poor turnout at key T20 WC clash sets off alarm bells

India captain Rohit Sharma bats against Ireland during a T20 World Cup match in New York. —AFP/File

The alarmingly low turnout of spectators at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, especially at the India-Ireland showdown on Wednesday, has laid bare flaws of the organisers' marketing strategy.

Hundreds of empty seats in the stands mocked the players, which can partly be blamed on the high ticket prices set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). With a price tag of $1000, the grandstands, such as the premium North and South were empty.

Though no official attendance figures have been released, it is estimated that around 20,000 people were present during the match and many of them were dissatisfied for not getting the bang for their buck.

Meanwhile, tickets for the match between Pakistan and the USA on Thursday (June 6) are yet to be sold, Diamond Club ($10,000), Corner Club ($2,750), and Premium Club Lounge ($2,500) seats are still available.

As the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 9) approaches, concerns are heightened. The ICC has been urged to improve arrangements at the stadium in New York.

Moreover, if the attendance stays the same in the forthcoming matches, particularly between India and Pakistan, the move to take the World Cup to the USA can safely be termed a disaster.

“A lot depends on India vs Pakistan fixture. ICC will be left embarrassed if they don’t manage to fill up the stadium for the marquee clash. The success of USA leg is majorly dependent on that match and there is now very little time left for the ICC to turn things around. I am sure the top brass will be very worried at the moment,” says an industry source tracking development according to News18.

Meanwhile, cricket fans are desperately waiting for the clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 9) and the last time these played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in India during the T20 World Cup 2022, there were around 90,000 and 1,00,000 viewers in the ground.