Mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's Bianca-inspired looks revealed

Kim Kardashian is reportedly getting some major style-inspo Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori

June 06, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking inspiration from Kanye West’s wife Biance Censori for a good reason.

As fans will know, the mother of two was slammed for copying the Yeezy designer’s style earlier. 

Now, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly in this regard that Kim has become a copy-cat on the instructions of her momager, Kris Jenner.

“Kris is the one that came up with the idea for Kim to purposely copycat Bianca’s style,” the source shared.

Spilling the beans on Kris’ genius plan, they added, “She knows it will irritate Kanye and she hates him with a passion and loves the idea of getting under his skin.”

“But the bigger reason is it’s a perfect way to grab headlines and create a juicy plot line for the The Kardashians,” the insider told the outlet.

Previously, Bianca was branded a dupe of Kim Kardashian and the source added that “Kris was not happy when Bianca started getting dubbed the hotter, younger version of Kim.”

“So she’s more than happy to prove she can outshine her,” the source declared in conclusion. 

