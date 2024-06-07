 
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her

Jon Bon Jovi gave a rare appearance at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on June 6

June 07, 2024

Kelly Clarkson faced difficulty while practicing one of the hit songs that won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 1991.

In a video clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show from Thursday episode, the 42-year-old singer revealed that one of the Bon Jovi hit songs 'almost killed her'.

She said during the show, “Not even cause I can't sing it. I just can't read, whatever.”

The song that the Breakaway singer was stumbling over was Blaze of Glory.

"I grew up on that song. I know that song but in my rehearsal I messed it up like a gazillion times," she added.

She revealed that hitting the notes was not the problem she ‘just couldn't read’.

Clarkson explained, “I just kept saying the wrong words.”

For her ‘rescue,’ a special person came she said, “It got so ridiculous I had to let it go like Elsa just for a minute and then I had someone come rescue me."

In the clip full of frustration after trying for multiple times, Bon Jovi himself showed up and gave her a big hug.

The legendary musician buckled her up after she admitted she "can't get the words right.”

"Come on girlfriend," the rocker said.

It is pertinent to mention that the song Blaze of Glory was written for the film Young Guns II . 

