Zendaya shares candid insights on battle with anxiety

Zendaya has opened up about her battle with anxiety, saying that everyone should have to take care of themselves.

Speaking at a panel discussion on her new partnership, the 27-year-old star revealed how anxiety affected her personal and professional life.

“I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way,” Zendaya said.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress also continued by admitting, “But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to—but when I make myself do it, I realize it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself.”

"I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all,” she added. “Sometimes it’s just getting out of bed, telling myself, ‘We’re facing the day: we're taking a shower, we're putting on real clothes, we're seeing some sunshine.’ I try to set little challenges for myself.”

Discussing the importance of meditation, the Euphoria star stated, “Listen—I’m just learning the importance of breathwork and meditation now. "

“I’ve been living on a set and working since I was a kid, but it’s never been something that was accessible to me. I was just going, going, going, going, going. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for a very long time,” she explained.

To note, Zendaya was last seen in the movie Challengers opposite Josh O'Connor. The film was released in theaters on April 22, 2024.