Photo: 'Paranoid' Eminem waiting for soulmate after daughter’s wedding: Source

Eminem, who is the famous American rapper, reportedly feels lonely after marrying his daughter Hailie to Evan McClintock.

For those unversed, the Real Slim Shady rapper shared daughter Hailie with former wife Kim Scott.

The former couple became enamoured with each other in the 1980s. They married twice in 1999 and 2006 before parting ways in 2007.

It has been nearly 20 years since the singing sensation called it quits with the mother of his child, and now In Touch Weekly reported that he is afraid to give love another chance.

Eminem “is too paranoid to give any woman a shot,” a source told the outlet.

They went on to claim that following his divorce from Kim “he’s scarred for life.”

The insider also added, “He just can’t bring himself to trust anyone enough to open up to them.”

“But his friends know that deep down he’d love to be in a relationship. It’s really sad to see him so lonely — they wish he’d let his guard down and open up to finding love again,” they continued.