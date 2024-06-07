 
Matty Healy thinks Taylor Swift exaggerated their 'fling'

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dated for two months in 2023

June 07, 2024

Matty Healy now finds Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department dig at him “funny.”

In her new album, the 34-year-old hitmaker took a dig at the 1975 frontman whom she dated for two months in 2023. Swifties firmly deduced that her track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived was about Matty.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a friend close to Matty told US Weekly.

His friend also told the outlet that Matty wasn’t expecting that Taylor would make references about getting married or starting a family.

“For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride,” the insider spoke further of their “fling.”

Previously, his aunt Debbie also told the Mirror that Matty was “unbothered” about Taylor’s shade at him.

“He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on. I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all,” she said, adding that her nephew is "very happy" in his new relationship.

