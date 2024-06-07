Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world

Shailene Woodley just expressed how she cares about the world her child is born into.

As reported by PEOPLE, during a panel discussion held on June 6, 2024, as her new show, Hope in the Water premiered, she was asked about her activism.

"The word activist I don't for me really relate to because I'm like, it just makes sense," said Woodley, commenting on her new three-part docuseries

She continued, "I need oxygen to breathe and water to survive, and I need food to survive. The planet is our home, and we're a part of the planet and we are nature, and it's not something that's separate from us.”

"I want to be a mom and I'm not going to give this world to a child and go, 'Oops, sorry, we messed it up for you. Have fun for as many years as you get to be here,' " the Divergent actress added, expressing her point of views.

"So for me, it really just comes down to what else are we spending our time doing? What else is there to care about?” Woodley stated, leaving everyone to ponder over the world’s current status.

"That's where the conversation for me really starts. Just, I guess, the deep care and the deep passion for that,” Shailene Woodley concluded.