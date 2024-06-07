 
Geo News

Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world

Shailene Woodley advocated for the conservation of the environment at the premiere of her show, 'Hope in the Water'

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world

Shailene Woodley just expressed how she cares about the world her child is born into.

As reported by PEOPLE, during a panel discussion held on June 6, 2024, as her new show, Hope in the Water premiered, she was asked about her activism.

"The word activist I don't for me really relate to because I'm like, it just makes sense," said Woodley, commenting on her new three-part docuseries

She continued, "I need oxygen to breathe and water to survive, and I need food to survive. The planet is our home, and we're a part of the planet and we are nature, and it's not something that's separate from us.”

"I want to be a mom and I'm not going to give this world to a child and go, 'Oops, sorry, we messed it up for you. Have fun for as many years as you get to be here,' " the Divergent actress added, expressing her point of views.

"So for me, it really just comes down to what else are we spending our time doing? What else is there to care about?” Woodley stated, leaving everyone to ponder over the world’s current status.

"That's where the conversation for me really starts. Just, I guess, the deep care and the deep passion for that,” Shailene Woodley concluded.

Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie
Matty Healy thinks Taylor Swift exaggerated their 'fling'
Matty Healy thinks Taylor Swift exaggerated their 'fling'
'Paranoid' Eminem waiting for soulmate after daughter's wedding: Source
'Paranoid' Eminem waiting for soulmate after daughter's wedding: Source
Gracie Abrams drops 'Close to You' ahead of Taylor Swift collaboration video
Gracie Abrams drops 'Close to You' ahead of Taylor Swift collaboration
Beyonce saving face amid Diddy's SA lawsuits: Insider
Beyonce saving face amid Diddy's SA lawsuits: Insider
Kathie Lee Gifford reveals she lost 'major' role over appearance
Kathie Lee Gifford reveals she lost 'major' role over appearance
Ariana Grande teaming up with Penn Badgley for a music video
Ariana Grande teaming up with Penn Badgley for a music video
Luann de Lesseps spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life
Luann de Lesseps spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life
Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga lock horns over Oscars 2025
Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga lock horns over Oscars 2025