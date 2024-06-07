Lionel Messi reveals greatest football team and it's not Inter Miami

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on June 5, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. — AFP

Argentine international Lionel Messi revealed the name of the greatest football team and surprisingly it is not David Beckham’s Inter Miami, of which the 36-year-old is currently part of.



The Inter Miami striker has climbed up the ladder of becoming one of the greatest during his stay at the Major League Soccer (MLS). During his 15 appearances, the Argentine World Cup winner netted 14 times in all competitions.

Now, Lionel Messi is gearing up to appear at the Copa America, aiming to secure another trophy for his country.

While revealing the name of the best football team, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner told Infobae: "The best team is Real Madrid. If you go by results, Real Madrid is the best."

He added: "If you go by level of the play, I think Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the best."

Messi played in Barcelona when Pep Guardiola was managing the Spanish football club between 2008 and 2012.

Messi praised his former manager when Manchester City won their historic titles of the Champions League and Premier League.

Man City won its fourth consecutive Premier League title in May under Guardiola.



He told Titan Sports: "[Guardiola's] the best coach in the world although, for me, he didn’t have to win this Champions League to prove it, but [it is] an achievement he deserves."

Real Madrid last month won their record 15th Champions League title after defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.