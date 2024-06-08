 
Geo News

Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself

Jodie Turner-Smith expressed her gratefulness for being a mother of a daughter

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite’ thing about herself

Jodie Turner-Smith emphasized that motherhood has profoundly ‘enriched’ her life and made her realize her own ‘power’ and strength.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Friday, June 7, and revealed that she feels ‘honored’ being a mother.

During the show, the mother of 4-year-old daughter Juno, whom she shares with ex Joshua Jackson, was quick to respond when asked about her ‘favorite’ aspect as a mother.

The American model and actress gushed, "Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life,"

"It is my favorite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honor," she added.

Turner-Smith went on to say, "I feel like it was our birthright to mother whether we bring our children or not, I think it's is a woman’s birthright”

“We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me.

It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!" she continued.

'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie
David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie
Matty Healy thinks Taylor Swift exaggerated their 'fling'
Matty Healy thinks Taylor Swift exaggerated their 'fling'
'Paranoid' Eminem waiting for soulmate after daughter's wedding: Source
'Paranoid' Eminem waiting for soulmate after daughter's wedding: Source