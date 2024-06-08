Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite’ thing about herself

Jodie Turner-Smith emphasized that motherhood has profoundly ‘enriched’ her life and made her realize her own ‘power’ and strength.



The 37-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Friday, June 7, and revealed that she feels ‘honored’ being a mother.

During the show, the mother of 4-year-old daughter Juno, whom she shares with ex Joshua Jackson, was quick to respond when asked about her ‘favorite’ aspect as a mother.

The American model and actress gushed, "Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life,"

"It is my favorite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honor," she added.

Turner-Smith went on to say, "I feel like it was our birthright to mother whether we bring our children or not, I think it's is a woman’s birthright”

“We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me.

It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!" she continued.