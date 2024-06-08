Princess Diana was 'arrested' on Sarah Ferguson 'hen night': Here's Why

Princess Diana was allegedly arrested a week before Sarah Ferguson's wedding due to her hen-night antics.

The former Princess of Wales, who was close friends with Prince Andrew's wife, was caught impersonating as a police officer the nights before Fergie walked down the aisle.

Prince Andrew and Fergie married each other in July 1986.

Speaking about the incident, Fergie told White Wine Question Time podcast: "On my hen night we did dress up as policewomen and we were arrested by parks police."



"And, we were put in the back of the parks police van and Diana then leant and ate his smokey bacon crisps - the man who was driving. Then we were arrested and then eventually she had to flick her ring, her call sign. And then we got off, eventually."

The Duchess of York then explained Queen Elizabeth II's reaction to the situation, continuing: "Certainly I was hauled in front of the boss the next day. But luckily the HM did laugh."



She added: "We both flashed our rings because I had one by then, it was certainly a very good memory."

