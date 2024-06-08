Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech

Michelle Stafford won her first Daytime Emmy award in 20 years on the Los Angeles stage Friday night.

The Young And Restless star was awarded in the 'Outstanding lead performance in a daytime drama series: Actress' category for portraying Phyllis Summers, a role she was initially handed on a short term contract in 1994, but sustained as the producers appreciated her performance.

Michelle, who later essayed the role of Nina Reeves on General Hospital, returned to play Y&R's Phyllis Summers in 2019.

The other contenders were General Hospital's Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros, The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle and Days of Our Lives' Tamra Braun.

Michelle, 58, took to the stage with immense appreciation for Hughes for being 'the best actress in the room' and the 'greatest friend.'

She further urged that the award should be shared with The Young and the Restless' cast and crew. "Every single one of you should have one of these," she said.

The actress also raised a toast to Sony and CBS as well as her children Jameson and Natalia.

"I am honoured to entertain people. I'm honoured to be here amongst you all tonight, truly." she added.

Over the years, Stafford has received 13 Daytime Emmy nominations and previously won in 1997 and 2004.