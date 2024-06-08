'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel

Marvel Studios' acclaimed sci-fi series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, lost its executive producer as Kevin R. Wright as he decided to exit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wright, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Loki series, detailed his decision to leave MCU after almost a decade with the studio.

Expressing his gratitude in the statement, he said, "I am incredibly proud of my contributions to the MCU and thankful for my time at Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company."

Wright further explained, "The industry has changed dramatically during my near decade with the company, and I can no longer ignore my desire to independently produce original films and television. I extend my love and gratitude to everyone at Marvel Studios."

Wright's significant contributions included developing the concept for Loki and pitching the idea to both Marvel and Hiddleston.

His vision included the 'Time Variance Authority (TVA),' which has become a popular element in the MCU, set to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.