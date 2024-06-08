 
Geo News

'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel

Kevin R. Wright made significant contributions to the MCU, including introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in 'Loki'

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel

Marvel Studios' acclaimed sci-fi series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, lost its executive producer as Kevin R. Wright as he decided to exit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wright, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Loki series, detailed his decision to leave MCU after almost a decade with the studio.

Expressing his gratitude in the statement, he said, "I am incredibly proud of my contributions to the MCU and thankful for my time at Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company."

Wright further explained, "The industry has changed dramatically during my near decade with the company, and I can no longer ignore my desire to independently produce original films and television. I extend my love and gratitude to everyone at Marvel Studios."

Wright's significant contributions included developing the concept for Loki and pitching the idea to both Marvel and Hiddleston.

His vision included the 'Time Variance Authority (TVA),' which has become a popular element in the MCU, set to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.

Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike video
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Thorsten Kaye pays unusual tribute at Daytime Emmys
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Thorsten Kaye pays unusual tribute at Daytime Emmys
Danielle Bradbery stuns fans as she announces first album in six years
Danielle Bradbery stuns fans as she announces first album in six years
Britney Spears gag order puts major restriction on ex Sam Asghari
Britney Spears gag order puts major restriction on ex Sam Asghari
Daytime Emmys 2024 Winners List Unveiled
Daytime Emmys 2024 Winners List Unveiled
Diddy loses university degree after Cassie assault video
Diddy loses university degree after Cassie assault video