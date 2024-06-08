Carly Pearce reveals reason behind 'tough' music hiatus

Carly Pearce is all geared up for the release of her latest album, titled, hummingbird.

The 34-year-old songstress went on a hiatus after whirlwind success in her music career and blamed herself for the break as she spoke to PEOPLE.

She admitted the it was Pearce herself who created some tough requirements she had to follow after her 2021’s successful album, 29.

“For sure — I think that’s why it took me so long,” the Next Girl crooner stated, adding, “I was very scared to follow it up.”

Almost five years later, the singer finds herself ready to finally put out music into the world once again after she turned her real-life divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray into a musical triumph through her last album.



“This is definitely the proudest I’ve been of an album, hands down,” Pearce said speaking of her album, hummingbird.

She continued, “And I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to feel that way because of what 29 was, but I do.”

“I just put out an album that was wildly successful and I thought, oh, I’m fine, I’m fine. And then, you know, it starts to die down, and you realize, oh wait, I haven’t scratched the surface of what it means to heal,” Carly Pearce added, explaining her point of view on personal healing.