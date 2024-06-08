'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times

Nick Pasqual, known for his performance in How I Met Your Mother, has been arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times.

According to DailyMail report, Pasqual was caught while he was trying to run away to Mexico.

However, the actor is now reportedly locked up in "small and remote" jail in Texas.

The incident occurred on May 23, when Pasqual allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, a makeup artist, in Los Angeles home.

Shehorn, found by her adopted mother, was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital.

Notably, it is not the first time Pasqual has faced legal troubles regarding his relationship with the makeup artist.

Pasqual was also arrested on May 18 on a felony domestic violence-related charges against Allie Shehorn, however, was released on bail shortly after.

The makeup artist, who had work in various films like Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, reportedly met Pasqual on the sets of Rebel Moon.