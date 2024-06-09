Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'

Lainey Wilson just received her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, marking another milestone in her career.

The 32-year-old songstress has claimed the spot for Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year.

She has many songs that make it to the Billboard charts and has also starred in the hit show, Yellowstone.

However, her latest accolade tops all her achievements as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood inducted Wilson into the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night.

“Country music is my life,” Wilson said from the stage as she kicked off her acceptance speech.



“It truly is. This is the biggest honor of my life. Every time I walk through this door, I feel at home,” the Watermelon Moonshine crooner added.

She continued, “When you’re eight hours away from home, you want a family here. And they’ve been my family when my family couldn’t be here.”

Before her induction, Wilson revealed that performing on the Opry is a dream she has had since her childhood.

“I remember looking at that circle thinking, ‘I’m going to do that,' I’m going to stand up there,” Lainey Wilson said of the famous wooden circle of the Opry.