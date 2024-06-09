Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?

Andrew Walker has just teased a sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby, promising that it would be even better.

The actor has described Three Wiser Men and a Boy as a “James Bond Christmas movie” thus implying that it would be filled with action, and has also called the film “ambitious” due to it encompassing various locations.

Walker, now 44-years-old, has been in over 25 hallmark movies, and expressed joy over getting the chance to once again step into the shoes of a previously played character.

However, he also revealed that that he along with the cast and crew frequently felt pressure due to high expectations from the film.

"I'll tell you; it was a mountain. It wasn't easy, that's for sure. It was not an easy feat. We were going into this, we all had high expectations of this sequel and of ourselves, and we don't want to let the fans down," shared the Wicked Minds actor with PEOPLE.

He added that everyone on set was constantly supportive of one another and always tried different things to end up with the best outcome as a result of which the project was a “wonderful, collaborative effort.”