 
Geo News

HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice'

‘Tokyo Vice’ creators announce HBO decision over the series’ future

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice’ 

After two seasons, HBO announced it would not renew Tokyo Vice for a new season. 

At the Producers’ Guild, the makers of the crime drama, which was based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir, said, “Over the last five years Max has made sure we got to tell our story.”

They continued, “They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned.”

Thanking the streamer, the executive producers said, “We’re grateful not only to Max, but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world, and made it a global success story.”

Tokyo Vice has received positive reviews and has become one of the hit shows on the streamer. It starred Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rachel Keller.

Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times
Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'
Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'
Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne add Taylor Swift twist in fun video
Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne add Taylor Swift twist in fun video
Carly Pearce reveals reason behind 'tough' music hiatus
Carly Pearce reveals reason behind 'tough' music hiatus
'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike video
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike