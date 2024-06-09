HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice’

After two seasons, HBO announced it would not renew Tokyo Vice for a new season.



At the Producers’ Guild, the makers of the crime drama, which was based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir, said, “Over the last five years Max has made sure we got to tell our story.”

They continued, “They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned.”

Thanking the streamer, the executive producers said, “We’re grateful not only to Max, but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world, and made it a global success story.”

Tokyo Vice has received positive reviews and has become one of the hit shows on the streamer. It starred Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rachel Keller.