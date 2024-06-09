Photo: Joe Jonas breaks cover after Demi Moore romance rumours

Joe Jonas recently made an appearance at the Balmain Brunch and Pool Party.

On Saturday, the former husband of Sophie Turner was spotted in n Athens, Greece, enjoying the pool party alongside Liam Hemsworth and Luke Evans, reported Daily Mail.

Opting for a sophisticated look, the father of two rocked a cream-coloured silk satin shirt with black shorts and matching shades.

This comes after the singing sensation sparked romance rumours with Demi Moore after being papped at an apparent lunch date during the Cannes Film Festival.

Nonetheless, these rumours were put to rest as an insider shared with Us Weekly, “Joe and Demi are just friends.”

“There's nothing romantic going on between them,” they insisted.

A second source also shared with In Touch Weekly that Demi “wants to find love and settle down eventually.”

The source added, “But she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

“Demi may find Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi,” the insider remarked at that time.