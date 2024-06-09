Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen

Meghan Markle has just been issued a warning about her standing in the US and UK, given her role as ‘starlet’ instead of ‘star.

Author Barbara Taylor Bradford issued these claims and admissions.

According to a report by The Daily Mail she branded the Duchess of Sussex a starlet instead of the star ‘she thinks she is’.

The topic arose when the Woman Of Substance author said, “Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America.”

“What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years.”

“She's called the Queen,” the author also went on to emphasize.

Before concluding she also slipped in a bit of praise for the queen and said, “The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine — and how does she stay so slim?”