 
Geo News

Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen

Meghan Markle warned her time as a star ended in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen

Meghan Markle has just been issued a warning about her standing in the US and UK, given her role as ‘starlet’ instead of ‘star.

Author Barbara Taylor Bradford issued these claims and admissions.

According to a report by The Daily Mail she branded the Duchess of Sussex a starlet instead of the star ‘she thinks she is’.

The topic arose when the Woman Of Substance author said, “Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America.”

“What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years.”

“She's called the Queen,” the author also went on to emphasize.

Before concluding she also slipped in a bit of praise for the queen and said, “The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine — and how does she stay so slim?”

Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather
'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025