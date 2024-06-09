Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil

Experts are of the opinion that Prince William is undergoing a very lonely turmoil in his own private life.

Broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard weighed in on all of this during her interview with Fox News Digital.

According to Ms Chard, “I imagine Prince William has suffered his own private turmoil, having both his father and wife undergoing cancer treatment at the same time, and without the support from his brother, Prince Harry.”

“It must… be a lonely time,” she added, because “I know he values every moment he spends with his wife as a doting husband and family man…”

“Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have had time to reflect on life while the princess has been undergoing treatment,” as well.

“They have spent as much time together as possible and, I can imagine, are closer than ever.”

All in all Ms Chard believes, “They have endured a surprising wake-up call and will want to seize each day and live their best lives ever.”